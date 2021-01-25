Fifth Third Securities Inc. Has $11.15 Million Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,806 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up about 5.3% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $11,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,308.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,195,773 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $566,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968,901 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,213,487 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,517,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947,011 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1,585.5% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,111,493 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $196,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045,550 shares during the period. Belvedere Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 162.3% in the 3rd quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC now owns 370,714 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $65,661,000 after buying an additional 965,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 11.4% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,584,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,343,431,000 after buying an additional 773,534 shares during the period. 43.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA:GLD traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.05. 5,184,229 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,730,302. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $176.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $136.12 and a 1-year high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

