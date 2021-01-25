Fifth Third Securities Inc. Raises Position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Fifth Third Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 99,309 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 679 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.7% of Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Fifth Third Securities Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crumly & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 166,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,072,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 53.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 319,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,389,000 after purchasing an additional 111,528 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $281,000. Fluent Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $5,546,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 36,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,311,000 after acquiring an additional 2,099 shares during the period.

IQLT traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, hitting $36.62. 493,614 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 707,061. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.79. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $21.82 and a 1 year high of $36.79.

