Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV) by 2.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 217 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $2,437,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. EPIQ Capital Group LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 0.4% during the third quarter. EPIQ Capital Group LLC now owns 12,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 3,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. First National Trust Co grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 2,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. RMB Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 5.2% during the third quarter. RMB Capital Management LLC now owns 1,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, NWK Group Inc. grew its position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 15.0% during the third quarter. NWK Group Inc. now owns 537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IWV traded up $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $231.28. 1,263,495 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 296,580. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $223.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $205.01. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52 week low of $126.00 and a 52 week high of $231.90.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

