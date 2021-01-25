6,762 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $149.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03.

