6,762 Shares in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Bought by Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV

Posted by on Jan 25th, 2021


Share on StockTwits

Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 6,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $842,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $514,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 119,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,866,000 after buying an additional 52,323 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services purchased a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,609,000 after buying an additional 11,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. increased its stake in ARK Innovation ETF by 35.8% in the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after buying an additional 1,552 shares in the last quarter.

ARKK stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $146.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,550,384 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,657,192. ARK Innovation ETF has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $149.85. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.22 and its 200-day moving average is $102.03.

Read More: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARKK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Receive News & Ratings for ARK Innovation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARK Innovation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.