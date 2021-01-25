Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector perform Rating for Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Shares of Just Group plc (JUST.L) stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 75.45 ($0.99). 1,392,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,508. Just Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.15 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £780.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88.
About Just Group plc (JUST.L)
Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide
Receive News & Ratings for Just Group plc (JUST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group plc (JUST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.