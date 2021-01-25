Royal Bank of Canada Reaffirms Sector perform Rating for Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST)

Just Group plc (JUST.L) (LON:JUST)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Shares of Just Group plc (JUST.L) stock traded down GBX 3.30 ($0.04) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 75.45 ($0.99). 1,392,675 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,877,508. Just Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 40.66 ($0.53) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 86.15 ($1.13). The company has a quick ratio of 5.44, a current ratio of 6.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.72. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 68.03 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 53.14. The stock has a market capitalization of £780.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.88.

Get Just Group plc (JUST.L) alerts:

About Just Group plc (JUST.L)

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

Read More: Short Selling Stocks, A Beginner’s Guide

Receive News & Ratings for Just Group plc (JUST.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Group plc (JUST.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.