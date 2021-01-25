Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses primarily on developing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling generic and proprietary injectable and inhalation products. The company products include Enoxaparin Sodium Injection; Amphadase; Cortrosyn for Injection; and prefilled disposable emergency syringes for crash cart use. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in Rancho Cucamonga, California. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities upgraded Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

AMPH stock traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, hitting $19.04. 127,091 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 204,179. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $12.32 and a 1 year high of $22.69. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.68. The company has a market cap of $904.48 million, a PE ratio of 136.00 and a beta of 0.87.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 11th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.01. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The firm had revenue of $83.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.81 million. Research analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO William J. Peters sold 6,495 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.67, for a total transaction of $121,261.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 7,495 shares of company stock worth $140,117 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 24,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 55,143 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,034,000 after buying an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 7.3% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 14,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 11.6% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.08% of the company’s stock.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and API.

