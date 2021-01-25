Barclays PLC (BARC.L)’s (BARC) Buy Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Barclays PLC (BARC.L) (LON:BARC)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BARC. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 227 ($2.97) price target on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price target on Barclays PLC (BARC.L) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 155 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.35) price objective on shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Barclays PLC (BARC.L) presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 159 ($2.08).

Shares of LON:BARC traded down GBX 5.94 ($0.08) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 137.12 ($1.79). The stock had a trading volume of 40,924,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,511,047. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 147.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.13. Barclays PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 73.04 ($0.95) and a 1-year high of GBX 184 ($2.40).

In other Barclays PLC (BARC.L) news, insider James E. Staley sold 97,131 shares of Barclays PLC (BARC.L) stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 142 ($1.86), for a total transaction of £137,926.02 ($180,201.23).

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, other European countries, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

