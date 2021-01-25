Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021

After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.

Shares of CR stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 314,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,910. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The conglomerate reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.25. Crane had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 0.71%. The business had revenue of $737.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $674.64 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Crane’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Crane will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current year.

About Crane

Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.

