Crane (NYSE:CR) Releases FY 2021 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

Crane (NYSE:CR) updated its FY 2021
After-Hours earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 4.90-5.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $4.95. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.05-3.05 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.13 billion.
Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CR shares. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Crane from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. TheStreet raised Crane from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Vertical Research upgraded Crane from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Crane from a buy rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Crane currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $68.83.
Shares of CR stock traded down $2.07 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.59. The company had a trading volume of 314,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 312,910. The company has a market cap of $4.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 206.82 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Crane has a 12 month low of $36.77 and a 12 month high of $89.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.50.
About Crane
Crane Co manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company's Fluid Handling segment offers on/off valves and related products for the chemical, oil and gas, power, and general industrial end markets; valves and related products for the non-residential construction, general industrial, and municipal markets; fluid control instrumentation and sampling solutions; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets.
See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?
Receive News & Ratings for Crane Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crane and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.