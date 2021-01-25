Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $9.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 8.30% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Aytu BioScience, Inc. is a healthcare company which focused on commercialization of novel products in the field of urology. The company’s marketed products consists of ProstaScint(R), Primsol(R) and MiOXSYS(TM) which addresses prostate cancer, urinary tract infections, male infertility and male sexual dysfunction. Aytu BioScience, Inc. is based in Englewood, Colorado. “

Shares of AYTU stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, hitting $8.31. The stock had a trading volume of 696,585 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 3.04. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200 day moving average of $2.38. Aytu BioScience has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $29.90.

Aytu BioScience (NASDAQ:AYTU) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.02. Aytu BioScience had a negative return on equity of 25.20% and a negative net margin of 32.73%. The company had revenue of $13.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Aytu BioScience will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Aytu BioScience news, Director Armistice Capital, Llc purchased 1,333,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.00 per share, for a total transaction of $8,000,004.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Aytu BioScience by 168.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,975,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,542,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,641 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Aytu BioScience in the second quarter worth approximately $298,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Aytu BioScience by 222.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 257,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 177,444 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of Aytu BioScience during the 2nd quarter valued at $111,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Aytu BioScience by 26.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 289,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 60,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

About Aytu BioScience

Aytu BioScience, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel products in the field of hypogonadism (low testosterone), cough and upper respiratory symptoms, insomnia, and male infertility in the United States and internationally. The company markets Natesto, a nasal gel for the treatment of hypogonadism (low testosterone) in men; and Tuzistra XR, a prescription antitussive consisting of codeine polistirex and chlorpheniramine polistirex in an oral suspension.

