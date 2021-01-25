Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO)’s (OVV) Hold Rating Reiterated at Tudor Pickering

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price objective on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective points to a potential downside of 22.48% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) to C$21.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$17.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$13.10.

Get Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) alerts:

Shares of TSE OVV traded up C$0.16 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$21.93. The stock had a trading volume of 493,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 758,223. The company has a market capitalization of C$5.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.04. Ovintiv Inc. has a 12-month low of C$2.95 and a 12-month high of C$24.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$14.71 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.75, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.70.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) (TSE:OVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.21) by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.84 billion.

Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Company Profile

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

Recommended Story: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovintiv Inc. (OVV.TO) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.