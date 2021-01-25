7,663 Shares in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Purchased by Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC

Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 12,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Round Hill Asset Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Round Hill Asset Management now owns 35,107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sterneck Capital Management LLC now owns 41,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

WFC traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $32.24. The company had a trading volume of 28,408,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,779,625. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.85. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $20.76 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.08. The company has a market cap of $133.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.22, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 3.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The firm had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Wells Fargo & Company from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.58.

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

