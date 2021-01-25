Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Aspen Investment Management Inc

Aspen Investment Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 186.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,644 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,279 shares during the quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Sun Life Financial INC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Shares of Applied Materials stock traded up $2.01 on Monday, hitting $108.34. The company had a trading volume of 704,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,825,228. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $71.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $99.06 billion, a PE ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.64 and a 52 week high of $110.88.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $78.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $80.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.54.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Featured Article: Closed-End Mutual Funds (CEFs)



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.