Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Position Increased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 175,858 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,218 shares during the period. Chevron comprises about 1.0% of Janney Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $14,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 130,343,840 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $9,384,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131,731 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Chevron by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,964,666 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,293,455,000 after purchasing an additional 328,678 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,428,944 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $390,884,000 after purchasing an additional 153,972 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Chevron by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,311,664 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $310,440,000 after purchasing an additional 96,959 shares during the period. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chevron by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,764,636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $199,053,000 after purchasing an additional 273,270 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVX traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $90.93. The company had a trading volume of 467,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,934,877. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $169.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $83.31. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.38. The company had revenue of $24.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a negative net margin of 10.86% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chevron news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 159,700 shares of company stock worth $15,133,067 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $114.00 to $113.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $107.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Tudor Pickering downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.88.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

