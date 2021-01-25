Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Cuts Position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. cut its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK) by 26.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 141,783 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50,371 shares during the quarter. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF comprises about 1.7% of Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co.’s holdings in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF were worth $6,288,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $35,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the third quarter worth $50,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF in the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 98.4% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL lifted its stake in SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF by 50.6% in the third quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF alerts:

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF stock traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 360,835. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.54. SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF has a 12 month low of $28.83 and a 12 month high of $44.71.

SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate the total return of the Wells Fargo Hybrid and Preferred Securities Aggregate Index (the Index). The Index is a modified market capitalization weighted index designed to measure the performance of non-convertible preferred stock and securities that are functionally equivalent to preferred stock, including, but not limited to, depositary preferred securities, perpetual subordinated debt and certain securities issued by banks and other financial institutions that are eligible for capital treatment with respect to such instruments akin to that received for issuance of straight preferred stock.

Recommended Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:PSK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Wells Fargo Preferred Stock ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.