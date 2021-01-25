Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. Acquires New Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Sage Advisory Services Ltd.Co. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,984 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arrow Financial Corp increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Armor Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 314 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

TIP stock traded up $0.33 on Monday, reaching $128.10. 2,102,911 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,859,887. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $107.37 and a one year high of $128.23. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $126.08.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

