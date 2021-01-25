Winthrop Advisory Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Winthrop Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,289 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Facebook by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 1,123 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 38.7% in the 4th quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,603 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 1,284 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 4,704,659 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,232,150,000 after buying an additional 21,732 shares during the period. WoodTrust Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,125 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $854,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Facebook by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 93,424 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $24,468,000 after buying an additional 7,780 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FB. BMO Capital Markets raised Facebook from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $270.00 to $325.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Facebook in a report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $275.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Facebook from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their target price on Facebook from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Facebook from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, forty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $306.64.

In related news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 213 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.28, for a total value of $54,587.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,379 shares in the company, valued at $353,410.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CRO David B. Fischer sold 13,118 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.02, for a total value of $3,620,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 1,286,694 shares of company stock worth $350,347,998 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 14.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB traded up $2.46 on Monday, hitting $276.96. The company had a trading volume of 739,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,730,340. Facebook, Inc. has a 52-week low of $137.10 and a 52-week high of $304.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $269.05 and a 200 day moving average of $266.23. The company has a market cap of $788.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.18.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.77. Facebook had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.00%. The business had revenue of $21.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Facebook, Inc develops products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and in-home devices worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

