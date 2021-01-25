Veracity Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM)

Veracity Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF (BATS:MTUM) by 84.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,558 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,093 shares during the period. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF were worth $735,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 518 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of MTUM traded up $0.53 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $171.16. 732,556 shares of the company were exchanged. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $162.04 and its 200-day moving average is $150.26. iShares MSCI USA Momentum Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $81.37 and a 52 week high of $113.60.

