Aspen Investment Management Inc Grows Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Aspen Investment Management Inc lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 605 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% in the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the period. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% in the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $54.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,566,438. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $29.95 and a 12 month high of $54.53. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.08.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

