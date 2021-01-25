Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Buys New Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 171,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,142,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KSS. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $241,000. IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Kwmg LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kohl’s by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 65,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $321,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Kohl’s during the fourth quarter worth approximately $380,000. 83.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KSS. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of Kohl’s from $21.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Kohl’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

Shares of NYSE:KSS traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $44.93. 4,585,027 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,261,082. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $40.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.17. The company has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of -28.96 and a beta of 2.04. Kohl’s Co. has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $47.30.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.44. The company had revenue of $3.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 1.45% and a negative return on equity of 4.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Kohl’s Co. will post -2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kohl’s Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. Its stores and Website offer apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

