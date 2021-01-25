Capital Wealth Planning LLC Makes New $72.02 Million Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,168,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,020,000. Newmont comprises about 2.8% of Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Newmont by 11.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,885,177 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,536,410,000 after acquiring an additional 2,459,265 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.5% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,998,913 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $317,181,000 after acquiring an additional 72,823 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Newmont by 1.9% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,652,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $231,764,000 after acquiring an additional 67,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Newmont by 0.4% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,030,794 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,361,000 after acquiring an additional 11,830 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NEM stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $61.64. 5,567,145 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,207,496. Newmont Co. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $72.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $61.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.47, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.39 and a beta of 0.14.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $3.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.24 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 7.37% and a net margin of 23.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.60%. This is a positive change from Newmont’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.21%.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.25, for a total transaction of $325,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 252,847 shares in the company, valued at $15,992,572.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.64, for a total value of $313,200.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,561,828.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,244 shares of company stock valued at $2,796,264 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on NEM shares. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Monday, January 11th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.24.

Newmont Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

