Capital Wealth Planning LLC Has $1.85 Million Stake in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE)

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its position in Duke Realty Co. (NYSE:DRE) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $1,853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 29.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 540,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 122,673 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Duke Realty by 11.0% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 22,799 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $766,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Duke Realty by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $923,000 after acquiring an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives raised its stake in Duke Realty by 1,409.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

DRE traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $40.09. 1,483,549 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,932,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Duke Realty Co. has a one year low of $25.19 and a one year high of $43.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.38, a PEG ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 0.53. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.45.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.20). Duke Realty had a return on equity of 4.30% and a net margin of 22.76%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty Co. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on DRE. UBS Group began coverage on Duke Realty in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Duke Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Duke Realty in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Duke Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, October 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.55.

About Duke Realty

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 156 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is a member of the S&P 500 Index.

