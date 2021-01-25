The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC grew its position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) by 7.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,927 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 908 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in The Kraft Heinz were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 654,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,358,000 after acquiring an additional 121,281 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 94,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 10,391 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 140,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,193,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Kraft Heinz during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 58.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Damme Alexandre Van acquired 13,849,315 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.38 per share, for a total transaction of $420,742,189.70. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elio Leoni Sceti purchased 90,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.22 per share, with a total value of $2,989,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Guggenheim raised The Kraft Heinz from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.56.

Shares of NASDAQ KHC traded up $0.84 during trading on Monday, reaching $33.75. The stock had a trading volume of 6,445,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,001,751. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $19.99 and a one year high of $36.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $41.26 billion, a PE ratio of -84.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.91.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The Kraft Heinz had a positive return on equity of 6.80% and a negative net margin of 1.92%. The business had revenue of $6.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, refreshment beverages, coffee, nuts and salted snacks, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

