Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Stock Holdings Lowered by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC reduced its holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,220 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Twitter were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SRS Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twitter by 137.4% in the third quarter. SRS Investment Management LLC now owns 7,809,915 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $347,541,000 after acquiring an additional 4,519,930 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Twitter by 173.8% in the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,918,738 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $85,384,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,064 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,481.0% in the third quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,199,812 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $53,392,000 after buying an additional 1,173,621 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the third quarter worth $49,444,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Twitter by 105.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144,943 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $52,058,000 after buying an additional 1,102,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

NYSE:TWTR traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $47.84. 13,600,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,798,840. Twitter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.00 and a 12 month high of $56.11. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.16 and a 200 day moving average of $44.02. The company has a quick ratio of 4.44, a current ratio of 4.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $38.05 billion, a PE ratio of -34.67, a PEG ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.86.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. Twitter had a negative net margin of 31.70% and a negative return on equity of 12.42%. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $773.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Twitter news, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $339,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Montano sold 2,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $122,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 327,418 shares of company stock worth $14,729,691. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Twitter from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Twitter from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.67.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TWTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.