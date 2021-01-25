Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Man Group plc (OTCMKTS:MNGPF) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Man Group in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Man Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Man Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Man Group in a research report on Friday, December 11th.

Get Man Group alerts:

MNGPF stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $2.02. 16,700 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 35,575. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.66. Man Group has a 1-year low of $1.20 and a 1-year high of $2.12.

Man Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides long-only and alternative investment management services worldwide. It offers a range of liquid investment products and solutions, which include quantitative, multi-manager and discretionary investment styles, and span across various asset classes, like equity, real estate, currency, credit, volatility, and commodities.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Receive News & Ratings for Man Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Man Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.