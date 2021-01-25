Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company.

SEPJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectris in a report on Monday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Spectris from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Spectris from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of SEPJF traded up $3.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $43.04. 714 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 620. Spectris has a 12 month low of $24.63 and a 12 month high of $43.04. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.22.

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through four segments: Malvern Panalytical, HBK, and Omega, and Industrial Solutions. The company provides products and services, which enable customers to determine structure, composition, quantity, and quality of particles and materials during their research and product development processes, when assessing materials before production, or during the manufacturing process; various range of life science services; products for measurement and control of temperature, humidity, pressure, strain, force, flow, level, pH, and conductivity; and data acquisition, electric heating, and custom-engineered products.

