Endor Protocol Market Cap Reaches $12.38 Million (EDR)

Endor Protocol (CURRENCY:EDR) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last seven days, Endor Protocol has traded up 1.7% against the dollar. Endor Protocol has a total market cap of $12.38 million and approximately $187,637.00 worth of Endor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Endor Protocol token can currently be bought for $0.0085 or 0.00000026 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $106.32 or 0.00327114 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00031733 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00003354 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0925 or 0.00000284 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000867 BTC.

Stakenet (XSN) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000851 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000064 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $493.28 or 0.01517733 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Endor Protocol Profile

Endor Protocol (CRYPTO:EDR) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Endor Protocol’s total supply is 1,469,212,017 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,457,282,180 tokens. Endor Protocol’s official website is www.endor.com . The Reddit community for Endor Protocol is /r/EndorCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Endor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @edinarworldwide and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Endor Protocol

Endor Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Endor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Endor Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Endor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

