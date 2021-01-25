Rentberry (BERRY) Achieves Market Capitalization of $107,186.68

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on January 25th. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $107,186.68 and $24.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Rentberry token can currently be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Rentberry alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.96 or 0.00765993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00048605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.95 or 0.04218153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

BERRY is a token. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rentberry should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BERRYUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Rentberry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rentberry and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.