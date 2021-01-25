Gemini Dollar Price Reaches $1.00 on Major Exchanges (GUSD)

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. Gemini Dollar has a market cap of $16.23 million and approximately $7.58 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0% against the US dollar. One Gemini Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00003078 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Gemini Dollar alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.96 or 0.00765993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00048605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.95 or 0.04218153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Profile

Gemini Dollar (CRYPTO:GUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 16,223,208 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official message board is gemini.com/blog . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Buying and Selling Gemini Dollar

Gemini Dollar can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gemini Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GUSDUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Gemini Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Gemini Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.