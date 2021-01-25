Insureum (ISR) 24 Hour Volume Hits $228,198.00

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 25th. In the last week, Insureum has traded 11.1% lower against the US dollar. Insureum has a total market cap of $1.03 million and approximately $228,198.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Insureum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.66 or 0.00072792 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $248.96 or 0.00765993 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00006462 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.80 or 0.00048605 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,370.95 or 0.04218153 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00015424 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003077 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00017754 BTC.

Insureum Token Profile

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It launched on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

