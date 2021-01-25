McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $61.88 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) to report sales of $61.88 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for McKesson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $61.19 billion to $62.83 billion. McKesson posted sales of $59.17 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that McKesson will report full-year sales of $239.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $237.89 billion to $240.64 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $250.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $246.40 billion to $254.58 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow McKesson.

Get McKesson alerts:

McKesson (NYSE:MCK) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $4.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by $0.93. McKesson had a return on equity of 45.52% and a net margin of 0.95%. The company had revenue of $60.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.60 earnings per share. McKesson’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Barclays upgraded McKesson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $166.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $174.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $204.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of McKesson from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of McKesson from $202.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.86.

In related news, CFO Britt J. Vitalone sold 9,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $1,675,545.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,051 shares in the company, valued at $194,435. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.00, for a total value of $95,004.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,887 shares of company stock valued at $3,911,656 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MCK. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McKesson in the third quarter worth $37,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of McKesson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 393.5% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of McKesson by 69.2% during the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in McKesson in the third quarter valued at $49,000. 85.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE MCK traded down $1.86 on Wednesday, reaching $183.15. The stock had a trading volume of 893,192 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,027,586. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $177.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. McKesson has a 1 year low of $112.60 and a 1 year high of $187.67. The company has a market capitalization of $29.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st were issued a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. McKesson’s payout ratio is 11.24%.

McKesson Company Profile

McKesson Corporation provides pharmaceuticals and medical supplies in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions, International, and Medical-Surgical Solutions. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Recommended Story: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on McKesson (MCK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.