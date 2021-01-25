Timber Creek Capital Management LLC Has $2.26 Million Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Timber Creek Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 8.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,818 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 889 shares during the quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMGN. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $25,000. JFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the third quarter worth $28,000. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Amgen during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total value of $60,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,189,941.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.99, for a total value of $235,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,965,811.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Amgen from $243.00 to $253.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on Amgen from $279.00 to $278.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Amgen in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $232.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Amgen from $308.00 to $304.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Sunday, December 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $254.48.

Shares of AMGN stock traded up $3.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $257.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,830,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,438,971. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $238.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. Amgen Inc. has a one year low of $177.05 and a one year high of $264.97. The firm has a market cap of $149.68 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.75 by $0.62. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The company had revenue of $6.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.38 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th will be issued a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.18%.

Amgen Company Profile

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

