Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Acquired by Hall Laurie J Trustee

Hall Laurie J Trustee lifted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 917 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.21% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,199 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.48, for a total value of $439,409.52. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,100 shares in the company, valued at $7,366,248. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $374.49, for a total value of $374,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 26,101 shares in the company, valued at $9,774,563.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,575 shares of company stock worth $7,626,833 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on COST. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $385.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $320.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $430.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $365.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Costco Wholesale currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $386.64.

COST stock traded down $0.42 on Monday, reaching $361.88. 2,734,417 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,661,615. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $369.11 and a 200-day moving average of $357.28. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $271.28 and a twelve month high of $393.15. The firm has a market cap of $160.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The retailer reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.24. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 24.50% and a net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $43.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.64%.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

