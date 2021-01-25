Hall Laurie J Trustee Cuts Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Hall Laurie J Trustee decreased its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 12,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in USB. FMR LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares during the period. RBA Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 339.3% during the 2nd quarter. RBA Wealth Management LLC now owns 56,476 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,079,000 after buying an additional 43,621 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 42,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 43,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,576,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Pensionfund Sabic boosted its position in U.S. Bancorp by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Pensionfund Sabic now owns 49,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 71.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Shares of USB stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $45.76. The company had a trading volume of 9,529,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,463,883. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $40.54. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $28.36 and a one year high of $55.69. The firm has a market cap of $68.93 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.82.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.80 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 18.68% and a return on equity of 10.99%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 22nd that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several brokerages have weighed in on USB. Stephens raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. TheStreet raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.39.

In related news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total value of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 60,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,470,833.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Further Reading: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.