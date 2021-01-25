Hall Laurie J Trustee Grows Stake in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 47,035 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,340 shares during the period. Hall Laurie J Trustee’s holdings in Unilever were worth $2,838,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Unilever in the second quarter worth $647,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Unilever by 8.2% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its position in Unilever by 10.4% in the third quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 33,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,109 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA purchased a new position in Unilever in the third quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Old Port Advisors grew its position in Unilever by 0.3% in the third quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 59,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,680,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on UL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Unilever in a research report on Monday, October 12th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.00.

Unilever stock traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,379,550 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,747,237. The stock has a market cap of $71.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.91. Unilever PLC has a 12 month low of $44.06 and a 12 month high of $63.89.

Unilever Profile

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

