V Wealth Advisors LLC Has $19.77 Million Stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 534.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 63,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 53,084 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust comprises about 4.1% of V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $19,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $78,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded up $2.72 during trading on Monday, hitting $328.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,971,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,247,244. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 52 week low of $164.93 and a 52 week high of $328.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $312.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.08.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

