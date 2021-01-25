Chicago Capital LLC Has $2.20 Million Stock Position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,288 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the quarter. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HD. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Home Depot during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

HD traded up $0.73 during trading on Monday, reaching $284.73. The company had a trading volume of 284,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,858,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $140.63 and a 12 month high of $292.95. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $268.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.07. The company has a market cap of $306.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.10. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The firm had revenue of $33.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.53 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $288.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Telsey Advisory Group raised shares of The Home Depot from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Home Depot from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of The Home Depot from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $293.25.

In other news, COO Edward P. Decker sold 25,595 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.40, for a total value of $6,895,293.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 97,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,226,628.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Ann Marie Campbell sold 120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.03, for a total transaction of $32,283.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,611 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,539,757.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

