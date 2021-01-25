Veracity Capital LLC Purchases 977 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Veracity Capital LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,592 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 977 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for 0.8% of Veracity Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Veracity Capital LLC’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,707,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ABT. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,936,633 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $427,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,855,718 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 25,721,656 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,799,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,801 shares during the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. bought a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $106,436,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,371,069 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,761,133,000 after purchasing an additional 568,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in Abbott Laboratories by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,881,712 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $198,508,000 after purchasing an additional 506,668 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.58% of the company’s stock.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, Director Phebe N. Novakovic sold 4,790 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.28, for a total value of $513,871.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,695,366.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $118.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $136.00 to $118.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. SVB Leerink upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $121.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.82.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $1.91 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $114.75. The company had a trading volume of 230,862 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,580,347. The firm has a market cap of $203.38 billion, a PE ratio of 60.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Abbott Laboratories has a one year low of $61.61 and a one year high of $115.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.22 and a 200 day moving average of $106.03.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This is a boost from Abbott Laboratories’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. Its Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

