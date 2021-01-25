V Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 85,381 iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

V Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 85,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. GenWealth Group Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. GenWealth Group Inc. now owns 768,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,930,000 after buying an additional 68,194 shares during the period. First Command Bank boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,284,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $23,293,000 after buying an additional 33,859 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 18,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 797 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 1.8% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,482,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,667,000 after buying an additional 25,896 shares during the period. Finally, Alexandria Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Gold Trust by 10.2% during the third quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 391,624 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,045,000 after buying an additional 36,364 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IAU remained flat at $$17.69 during midday trading on Monday. 1,019,364 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,179,254. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.88. iShares Gold Trust has a 52-week low of $13.80 and a 52-week high of $19.76.

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

