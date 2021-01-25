Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC Invests $18.43 Million in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF)

Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 1,048,776 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $18,427,000. Regions Financial comprises 1.4% of Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,191 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,211 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 736 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,590 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 151,453 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,924 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RF traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.72. 9,305,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,727,659. The company has a market capitalization of $17.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. Regions Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $6.94 and a 52-week high of $18.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.39.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total value of $419,040.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,172. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on RF. TheStreet upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 7th. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Regions Financial from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Regions Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.58.

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

