Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Has $665,000 Position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,421 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cardinal Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. V Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $947,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 177,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,484,000 after buying an additional 16,215 shares during the period. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 10,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,000 after buying an additional 1,327 shares during the period. Finally, Kwmg LLC increased its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 115,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,163,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares during the period. 82.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CAH traded down $0.36 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $55.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,429,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,831,969. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.05 and a 12 month high of $60.69. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company has a market capitalization of $16.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.03.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.37. Cardinal Health had a return on equity of 123.28% and a net margin of 0.63%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. Cardinal Health’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 5.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th were issued a $0.486 dividend. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 31st. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.60%.

CAH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Cardinal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Cardinal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.30.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare services and products company in the United States and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. The company operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Medical.

