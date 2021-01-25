Beacon Financial Advisory LLC Buys 10,017 Shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV)

Beacon Financial Advisory LLC boosted its stake in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF (NASDAQ:FV) by 88.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 21,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF were worth $862,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. GWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 4.9% in the third quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 12.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 128.2% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the period. Finally, Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF by 1.5% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 46,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,601,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FV traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 172,084. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $40.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.16. First Trust Dorsey Wright Focus 5 ETF has a one year low of $19.04 and a one year high of $43.33.

