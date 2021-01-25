Janney Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Janney Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,475 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 4,608 shares during the period. Janney Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $10,003,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 108.3% in the 3rd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $518.76. 64,003 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,168. The stock has a market cap of $205.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.93. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.21 and a 52-week high of $532.57. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $479.75 and its 200 day moving average is $448.76.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 7.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $512.00 to $523.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $477.00 to $539.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $550.00 price target for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $492.58.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 14,133 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $473.84, for a total transaction of $6,696,780.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 58,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,485,089.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery and production of drugs and vaccines, and diagnosis of diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, academic, and government markets.

Further Reading: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.