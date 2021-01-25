Crumly & Associates Inc. Invests $235,000 in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Crumly & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 676 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,203 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the period. V Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 137.6% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,089 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 306,966 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $107,647,000 after purchasing an additional 7,577 shares during the period. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund boosted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 35,069 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,298,000 after purchasing an additional 3,187 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total transaction of $3,484,459.17. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 7,000 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.78, for a total value of $2,448,460.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 159,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,785,362.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,674 shares of company stock worth $11,006,907 in the last quarter. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $347.81. The company had a trading volume of 2,497,598 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,280,680. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market cap of $330.01 billion, a PE ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $347.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $325.42. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $2.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $65.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.98 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.90 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.75 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $361.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Raymond James lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Stephens lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $387.82.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

