PFG Private Wealth Management LLC Has $15.23 Million Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

PFG Private Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 224,362 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,638 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for 11.7% of PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $15,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. 6 Meridian raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 12,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $854,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 20,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 23.9% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 908 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.7% during the third quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter.

BATS USMV traded up $0.50 during trading on Monday, reaching $68.24. 4,898,260 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $67.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.07. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $47.44 and a fifty-two week high of $55.45.

