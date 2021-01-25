Playkey 1-Day Volume Tops $49,086.00 (PKT)

Playkey (CURRENCY:PKT) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Playkey token can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Playkey has traded 36% lower against the US dollar. Playkey has a market cap of $141,174.76 and approximately $49,086.00 worth of Playkey was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00070964 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.80 or 0.00760395 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006467 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00048680 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003095 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.33 or 0.04208338 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.91 or 0.00015176 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00017769 BTC.

Playkey Profile

Playkey (PKT) is a token. Its launch date was November 1st, 2017. Playkey’s total supply is 19,893,268 tokens and its circulating supply is 15,914,614 tokens. Playkey’s official message board is medium.com/@playkey . The official website for Playkey is playkey.io . Playkey’s official Twitter account is @playkey_en and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Playkey is /r/playkey and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Playkey Token Trading

Playkey can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Playkey directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Playkey should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Playkey using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

