GravityCoin Trading 10.8% Lower This Week (GXX)

GravityCoin (CURRENCY:GXX) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 25th. One GravityCoin token can now be bought for approximately $0.0161 or 0.00000050 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, GravityCoin has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. GravityCoin has a market cap of $82,366.58 and $2,397.00 worth of GravityCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GravityCoin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003093 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00054008 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $40.85 or 0.00126360 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.27 or 0.00071996 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $90.61 or 0.00280298 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.50 or 0.00069608 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00037586 BTC.

GravityCoin Profile

GravityCoin’s total supply is 5,125,485 tokens. GravityCoin’s official Twitter account is @GravityCoin_GXX and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GravityCoin is www.gravitycoin.io . The Reddit community for GravityCoin is /r/GravityCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for GravityCoin is medium.com/@gravitycoin

Buying and Selling GravityCoin

GravityCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GravityCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GravityCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GravityCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “GXXUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for GravityCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GravityCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.