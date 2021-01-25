CMC Financial Group Reduces Holdings in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED)

CMC Financial Group reduced its stake in Universal Display Co. (NASDAQ:OLED) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,920 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the quarter. Universal Display makes up 1.2% of CMC Financial Group’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. CMC Financial Group’s holdings in Universal Display were worth $1,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of OLED. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Universal Display by 60.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,392,655 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $251,708,000 after acquiring an additional 526,921 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 23.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,000,587 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $361,254,000 after purchasing an additional 377,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 156,745.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 202,330 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,926,000 after purchasing an additional 202,201 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of Universal Display by 394.5% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 95,445 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $17,251,000 after purchasing an additional 76,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS raised its holdings in shares of Universal Display by 93.4% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 129,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $23,345,000 after buying an additional 62,366 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lawrence Lacerte sold 2,111 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total value of $422,136.67. Following the sale, the director now owns 255,936 shares in the company, valued at $51,179,521.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sidney D. Rosenblatt sold 50,356 shares of Universal Display stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.15, for a total transaction of $11,740,501.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 62,467 shares of company stock worth $14,295,738. 3.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on OLED shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $214.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $204.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Universal Display from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Universal Display from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.88.

Shares of Universal Display stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.70. 18,748 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 303,929. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $239.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.70. Universal Display Co. has a 52-week low of $105.11 and a 52-week high of $262.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.08, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.43.

Universal Display (NASDAQ:OLED) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $90.05 million. Universal Display had a net margin of 27.22% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Universal Display Co. will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Universal Display’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.18%.

About Universal Display

Universal Display Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of organic light emitting diode (OLED) technologies and materials for use in display and solid-state lighting applications. As of February 20, 2020, it owned, exclusively licenses, or had sole rights to sublicense approximately 5,000 issued and pending patents worldwide.

