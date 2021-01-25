KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) (LON:KAZ) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 564.17 ($7.37).

Separately, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.36) price objective on shares of KAZ Minerals PLC (KAZ.L) in a report on Monday, January 18th.

KAZ stock traded down GBX 16.40 ($0.21) on Monday, reaching GBX 743 ($9.71). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 674,823 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,528,473. KAZ Minerals PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 256.20 ($3.35) and a 52 week high of GBX 785.80 ($10.27). The company has a market capitalization of £3.51 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 676.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 602.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 183.18, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

KAZ Minerals PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in mining and processing copper and other metals primarily in Kazakhstan and Kyrgyzstan. It operates through Bozshakol, Aktogay, and East Region and Bozymchak segments. The company operates the Aktogay and Bozshakol open pit copper mines in the east region and Pavlodar region of Kazakhstan; three underground mines and in the east region of Kazakhstan; and the Bozymchak copper-gold mine in Kyrgyzstan.

