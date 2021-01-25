Brokerages Expect Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) to Post -$2.44 EPS

Analysts predict that Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($2.44) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Allegiant Travel’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($3.07) and the highest is ($1.98). Allegiant Travel reported earnings of $3.72 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 165.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Allegiant Travel will report full-year earnings of ($10.62) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($11.25) to ($10.16). For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $4.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $7.85. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Allegiant Travel.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported ($4.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.14) by $0.86. Allegiant Travel had a negative return on equity of 8.83% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. The firm had revenue of $200.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $192.19 million.

ALGT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $145.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Cowen upgraded Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Allegiant Travel in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $100.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Allegiant Travel from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.46.

In other news, CEO Maurice J. Gallagher, Jr. sold 45,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.25, for a total transaction of $7,046,176.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,367,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,580,922.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Linda A. Marvin sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.86, for a total value of $168,860.00. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 86,818 shares of company stock valued at $13,590,073. Insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 250.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 12,561 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,505,000 after purchasing an additional 8,975 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,294,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,249 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the 4th quarter valued at $447,000. Finally, Capital Investment Services of America Inc. increased its holdings in Allegiant Travel by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Services of America Inc. now owns 82,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

ALGT stock traded down $2.78 on Monday, reaching $188.64. The company had a trading volume of 85,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,581. Allegiant Travel has a 1 year low of $60.06 and a 1 year high of $197.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day moving average is $182.12 and its 200 day moving average is $143.14. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.28 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 14, 2020, it operated a fleet of 94 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

