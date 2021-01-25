BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) Announces $0.08 Monthly Dividend

BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF (ZWU.TO) (TSE:ZWU) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, January 27th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share on Tuesday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 27th.

Shares of ZWU stock traded up C$0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting C$12.55. 162,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 159,254. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$12.06. BMO Covered Call Utilities ETF has a 12-month low of C$9.11 and a 12-month high of C$14.78.

